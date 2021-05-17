WATCH: Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Lottery directors to speak about Vax-a-million drawings Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The director of the Ohio Department of Health and the director of the Ohio Lottery are expected to speak Monday about the $1 million weekly drawings, Vax-a-Million, that Gov. DeWine announced to get Ohioans vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor announced that every Ohio adult ages 18 and over who received at least the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine before the drawing date will be eligible to win $1 million.
Ohioans between the ages of 12 to 17 who received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine are eligible to receive a full 4-year scholarship, including room and board, to any Ohio state college or university.
Director of the ODH Stephanie McCloud, and Director of the Ohio Lottery Pat McDonald will discuss the official terms, conditions, and eligibility for the 5-week drawings.
Officials with ODH say there will be one drawing every Wednesday for five weeks starting from May 26. The winners will be drawn from the voter registration database. Those who are not registered can register online.
At least one vaccine dose is required to win. Once selected, officials will reach out to ask permission to call the resident’s medical provider to confirm the vaccination. Officials will also ask to see the vaccination card as proof.
If the drawing’s winner is not vaccinated, officials will move on to the second name and, if needed, the third. However, officials are confident they won’t need to go much farther than that based on the percentage of Ohio’s adult population who are vaccinated.
Winners will not be able to remain anonymous.
