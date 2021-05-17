Ohio paid more than $2.1B in unemployment fraud, overpayments since March 2020

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - More than $2.1 billion in fraudulent unemployment claims and overpayments was paid out by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services since March 2020.
Fraud claims made up $462 million, while overpayments totaled $1.6 billion, ODJFS announced Monday.
$1.5 billion was borrowed from the government after the state ran out of money last summer.
“Our system is built for annual rainfall, and this is really a 500-year flood,” said Matt Damschroder with ODJFS. “I think the lessons; there are two things we are working on now on parallel tracks. Addressing adjudication, contact center, and fraud remediation. The other parallel track is making sure we institutionalize the lessons we have learned and the changes we have made.”
Now that Ohio knows how much was paid, they will work on a plan.
Ohio reports fraud to the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General.
It is still unclear if the state will require repayments.
