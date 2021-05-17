Police: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Avondale shootout after family graduation party dispute

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead and two people are hurt in an Avondale shootout that stemmed from family graduation party dispute, Cincinnati police say.
A death investigation is underway in the 800 block of Rockdale Avenue. That’s where officers say they responded to a report of a double shooting with a shooter still on scene about 9 a.m. Monday.
A SWAT team also was summoned.
Police said their investigation so far determined the shootout stemmed from a dispute at a graduation party at the home a day earlier, on Sunday.
One of the family members returned to the home Monday and shot two people there, police say. One of the victims returned fire, killing the gunman.
Police remain on scene investigating.
They are blocking Rockdale Avenue at Reading Road and Victory Parkway.
