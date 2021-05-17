Police: 2 face charges in NKY SWAT standoff

DAYTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Police in northern Kentucky say two people face charges in connection with an overnight SWAT standoff.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Eighth Avenue about 8 p.m. Sunday.
A Dayton police officer watched a man enter the home, and police confirmed he was wanted on felony warrants, said Dayton Police Chief David Halfhill
Three officers ordered the man out of the house, but he refused, according to the chief.
“He had a bad history with guns being involved,” the chief said.
Police determined at that point it was too risky to go in and contacted the Kenton County Regional SWAT team.
The suspect fled out of the back of the house, but SWAT members intercepted him.
He is a suspect in several area burglaries, and a woman will be charged with harboring a fugitive, the chief said.
