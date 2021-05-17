Police: Walnut Hills shooting under investigation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say they are investigating after two men were shot in Walnut Hills overnight.
It happened about 1 a.m. in the 2600 block of Melrose Avenue.
The men were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and are expected to recover, according to police.
The circumstances leading up to the incident remain under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.