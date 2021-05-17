Rain & Thunder Monday Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for rain and thunderstorms to develop Monday morning as we approach the morning drive.
Monday’s high should reach 70 degrees with noticeably higher humidity. Rain and thunder chances continue Tuesday morning and Wednesday however, by the upcoming weekend expect sunshine and early summer temperatures.
Eighty-degree temperatures are possible in a few locations as we approach Wednesday, then anywhere between 84 and 86 degrees Thursday through Sunday.
Get ready CICADA WATCH will kick in with expectations of arrival for most later this week.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.