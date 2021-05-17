SWAT team responds after double shooting in Avondale

A SWAT team is on scene after a double shooting in Avondale Monday morning, A Cincinnati police spokeswoman confirms. Officers are blocking Rockdale Avenue at Victory Parkway until further notice. Rockdale also is shut down at Reading Road. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A SWAT team responded earlier Monday after a double shooting in Avondale, a Cincinnati police spokeswoman confirms.

Multiple units responded to Rockdale Avenue about 9 a.m. and remain on scene.

Police are blocking Rockdale Avenue at Reading Road and Victory Parkway.

