SWAT team responds after double shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A SWAT team responded earlier Monday after a double shooting in Avondale, a Cincinnati police spokeswoman confirms.
Multiple units responded to Rockdale Avenue about 9 a.m. and remain on scene.
Police are blocking Rockdale Avenue at Reading Road and Victory Parkway.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.