‘That’s all we had:’ Mother, kids left without home after devastating fire

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mother is still in disbelief after a fire last week in Kennedy Heights left her and her four kids without a home.
The day started as a normal Wednesday for Ebony Flowers, that was until she received a devastating phone call.
Around 10 a.m. last Wednesday, Flowers answered the phone and found out her home was on fire.
“I couldn’t breathe. I was standing still. I was in Family Dollar,” Flowers recalled. “I was trying to purchase something. I just stood there and dropped everything.”
Flowers said she immediately drove to her house, in tears the entire time.
“I couldn’t really think, I was shaking,” Flowers said. “I don’t really remember a lot about that day. It was like my whole life went down the drain. That’s all I ever had. I have four kids; I am a single mom. My kids’ father died of cancer six years ago, and I have been raising them. That’s all we had.”
The news did not get any better Flowers this week.
On Monday, she found out the house she lived in for 13 years is a total loss.
Almost 60 firefighters responded to the fire in the 6200 block of Coleridge Avenue.
“The house was engulfed in a matter of minutes,” Flowers said. “The entrances were both engulfed. It would’ve been very hard for us to get out, so all I can thank is God. I am happy it happened when we left.”
Flowers said she thinks she was told it was likely an accidental electrical fire that started in one of the bedrooms.
Flowers did get help from the Red Cross, and she and her kids are currently staying in a hotel.
