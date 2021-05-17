University of Cincinnati reported violation committed by ex-coach John Brannen to NCAA

In Cunningham’s April 9 termination letter to Brannen, which was obtained May 3 by The Enquirer, Cunningham claimed Brannen “made, attempted, arranged or otherwise made payment for special benefits for a student-athlete other than through approved channels” and accused Brannen, among other transgressions, of using methods of intimidation against players and jeopardizing or disregarding the well-being, health and safety of his players.