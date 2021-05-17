WalMart to pay employees $75 to get the COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - WalMart is not requiring its employees it get vaccinated. But it is encouraging all associates to get vaccinated — and offering those that do $75.
“Do it for your health, your family, your friends, your community, and your country,” the company wrote in a memo to field associates.
The company extended the offer to WalMart, Sam’s Club, and Supply Chain employees below the level of facility manager.
To collect the $75, employees will have to prove they’ve been vaccinated. Starting May 18, the $75 will be added to vaccinated employees’ paychecks.
And those associated who are vaccinated will not have to wear masks at work starting on May 18.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.