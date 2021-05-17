WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Go. Jon Husted will give an update on the status of the coronavirus response in the state.
Last week, DeWine said Ohio’s health orders will be removed effective June 2.
Restrictions will remain in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, but all other health orders, including capacity limits, social distancing rules and the mask mandate, will end.
On Monday, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Director of the Ohio Lottery Pat McDonald announced that those who received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must opt-in online or by phone to be eligible for the vaccine sweepstakes.
The governor announced Wednesday that every Ohio adult ages 18 and over are eligible to win $1 million weekly for five weeks.
The vaccine must be administered to the resident before the drawing date. Those who would like to opt-in by phone can do so by calling 1-833-4-ASKODH. Ohio residents can start to opt-in online by Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.