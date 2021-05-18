Community voice concerns after SUV crashes into home

CHEVIOT, Ohio (FOX19) - Some homeowners are calling on the City of Cheviot to take action following a weekend crash that ended with an SUV in someone’s yard.
Alyssa Bryant, who lives at the house on Applegate Avenue, said the SUV flew through the air, knocking out the wrought iron railing of the front steps.
Bryant went to check on the driver of the SUV after the crash. She says the driver was slurring her words, with no clue of what happened.
“She was slurring her words a lot,” Bryant said. “She had no idea what was going on. She was talking about people that weren’t here.”
Court records show the driver is being charged with OVI, but Bryant says this accident is part of a bigger problem of speeding on the street.
And her neighbors agree.
Those living in the area want speedbumps placed along the road now and took their concerns to City Council.
“If the kids are out here playing in the water, I keep them away from the street,” said Erica Luerck. “Sometimes they like to go play with the little boy next door, and we just got to make sure to keep an eye on them because people will come and turn around real quick right into your driveway, and they’re not slowing down. They’re doing it fast.”
Cheviot Mayor Samuel Keller said if they granted every request for a speedbump, the city would be filled with them.
“If we put speed humps in every street that requests them, we’d have nothing but speed humps in our entire city,” Mayor Keller said Tuesday.
The city will do something with the hopes of slowing drivers down.
The city said they will run radar on Applegate Avenue.
Bryant still hopes for a permanent solution though.
“I’m hoping that they are able to look into other options,” Bryant said. “If it’s not speedbumps or speed humps, getting some other alternative that’s not just a quick fix.”
The Cheviot City Council scheduled a committee meeting for June 1 to look into the issue to see if they can come up with a permanent solution.
