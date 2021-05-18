Coroner identifies victim of West Chester house fire

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a house fire in West Chester.
Kayden Clark, 34, died from smoke inhalation during a fire on May 14 in the 6900 block of Forestview Court, the coroner’s office determined.
The coroner ruled Clark’s death a suicide.
No other people were in the home, according to the fire chief.
Spokeswoman Barb Wilson said the home appeared to be destroyed.
