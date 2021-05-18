Coroner identifies victim of West Chester house fire

A man was found dead in a home on Forestview Court early Friday, a township spokeswoman says. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Kim Schupp | May 18, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 3:23 PM

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a house fire in West Chester.

Kayden Clark, 34, died from smoke inhalation during a fire on May 14 in the 6900 block of Forestview Court, the coroner’s office determined.

The coroner ruled Clark’s death a suicide.

No other people were in the home, according to the fire chief.

Spokeswoman Barb Wilson said the home appeared to be destroyed.

