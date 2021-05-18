CPS keeping mask requirement for rest of 2020-21 school year

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools is continuing its mask requirement for the rest of the 2020-21 school year, Communications Officer Frances Russ confirmed.
All students and staff still need to wear their masks for the rest of the school year and all summer programs.
The last day for students is May 27.
Ohio will remove its health orders, which include the mask mandate, on June 2, Gov. Mike DeWine previously announced.
