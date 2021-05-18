Former Cincinnati police chief forms ‘exploratory committee’ to run for Michigan governor

Contests
Cincinnati’s first African-American chief who went on to run the Detroit Police Department before retiring announced Wednesday morning he has formed an exploratory committee as the first step to run for Michigan governor.(Detroit Police Department Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s first African-American chief who went on to run the Detroit Police Department before recently retiring announced Wednesday he’s formed an exploratory committee as the first step to run for Michigan governor.

James Craig told FOX19 NOW in an interview back in May he was seriously considering challenging Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022 and was being encouraged by state and national Republican officials.

Craig, 74, told us he’s also received calls from around the country offering encouragement and support from Republicans and Democrats alike, including in Cincinnati.

“This is about leadership and what’s going on in our country and what’s going on across the state of Michigan. We are divided, and my reputation as a leader has been one of unifying,” Craig told FOX19 NOW on May 18.

Craig was wildly popular when he ran the Cincinnati Police Department just under two years, from 2011 to 2013. He left to helm the police department in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

He announced his retirement from the Detroit Police Department May 10.

