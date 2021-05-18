Former Cincinnati police chief announces retirement from Detroit police, prepares to run for governor?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s first African-American chief who went on to be the top cop at the Detroit Police Department recently announced his retirement and is about to run for governor of Michigan, according to various reports.
Politico reports Detroit Police Chief James Craig, a Republican and a veteran of police departments nationwide, is preparing to challenge Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
That would potentially give the GOP “a formidable candidate in one of the midterm election’s highest profile gubernatorial contests,” according to Politico.
Craig was wildly popular when he ran the Cincinnati Police Department just under two years, from 2011 to 2013. He left to helm the police department in his hometown of Detroit, Michigan.
Now he is retiring from the Detroit Police Department on June 1, Craig announced in a May 10 news conference posted on the agency’s Facebook page.
He said he is leaving “in a good place” and loves the city and the state of Michigan: “The best part of my career has been right here in Detroit.”
Craig stressed he is leaving on his own terms.
“I am voluntarily leaving. We saw what happened to many chiefs across this country, some were forced out, some retired, because they didn’t feel supported and some were fired. So I am leaving in a good place. I love this city and I love this state.”
Craig said until his final day in office is over, his focus and efforts will be continuing to lead the Detroit Police Department and to work with the mayor as they transition and the mayor identifies the next chief.
“I’m blessed and fortunate that in 44 years I can honestly say I’ve never had a bad day,” Craig said. “Yeah, I might have had a day where I was a little frustrated. I had some frustrating days last year occasionally. But at the end of the day, I love getting up in the morning, I’m passionate about the work and I’m gonna miss it.”
