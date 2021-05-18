‘Get Your Cincy On’ campaign aims to bring tourism to Cincinnati

“The main difference you’re going to see in this campaign versus last fall is that we’re taking 50% of the dollars and spending them in the outer market to drive people into Cincinnati, whereas in the Fall, we envisioned mostly a local campaign to educate our residents about what the hotels, the residents, restaurants, retailers, and attractions have done to create a safe and healthy environment for them to visit. You’re still going to see that. The whole campaign is built around that,” Calvert notes.