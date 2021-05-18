‘Get Your Cincy On’ campaign aims to bring tourism to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - ‘Get Your Cincy On,’ a multi-market campaign is underway, and the goal is to drive people into the Cincinnati market, hoping they’ll stay for the weekend.
The eight-week $2 million campaign is a collaboration between the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners, Cincinnati CVB, Regional Chamber, and Cincinnati Experience, according to President of the Cincinnati USA Convention and Visitors Bureau Julie Calvert.
“We know there’s pent-up demand. We looked at some research recently, and 86% of folks interviewed said they were planning travel in the next six months, and we want to capture our fair share of folks who are ready to get out,” said Calvert.
Campaign organizers say they are getting together to help bring the local economy back safely, showing locals and visitors how Cincinnati hotels, shops, and restaurants are reopening.
With Hamilton County CARES Act dollars, this campaign has recognizable Cincinnati business owners and social media influencers in different spots around the county encouraging support of local businesses.
This is the prime summer tourism travel season. The hope is that this will help residents re-explore and re-discover Cincinnati or, for non-residents, explore Cincinnati as a visitor.
“The main difference you’re going to see in this campaign versus last fall is that we’re taking 50% of the dollars and spending them in the outer market to drive people into Cincinnati, whereas in the Fall, we envisioned mostly a local campaign to educate our residents about what the hotels, the residents, restaurants, retailers, and attractions have done to create a safe and healthy environment for them to visit. You’re still going to see that. The whole campaign is built around that,” Calvert notes.
Cincinnati CVB points out they’re starting to see a recovery in hotel occupancy in Hamilton County on weekends.
“Since the beginning of the year, on the weekends, we’re seeing hotel occupancy sometimes at 60 - 70 percent,” Calvert said.
Unfortunately, as Calvert emphasizes, those numbers go back down Sunday through Thursday because the area is missing out on business conventions.
However, there is optimism, Calvert says, that with reduced COVID-19 restrictions, the area will start to see conventions come back, noting that Cincinnati CVB has a strong convention slate planned for the back-end of the season.
