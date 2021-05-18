Heat Is On The Way, Tuesday Rain Chance

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A mild morning on your Tuesday with patchy fog and scattered showers during the morning hours. Then look for a few scattered chances for thunderstorms during the afternoon but not a wash out. Daytime high of 74 degrees.
Chances remain on Wednesday as temperatures will reach 80 degrees and then the big warm up kicks in.
Thursday through, maybe, Friday May 28th - a streak of 9 days - afternoon temperatures will be in the 80s. The streak may be longer than that if the summer-like air mass strengthens even more.
Of course, with the warmer weather comes higher humidity and Cicadas.
In addition, because we will be under a westward extension of the Bermuda High Pressure System rain fall will be absent of only scattered.
