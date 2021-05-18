Middletown residents forced to escape apartment fire

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Nearly a dozen people had to rush out of their apartment when flames ripped through a building in Middletown on Tuesday.
The fire on South Clinton Street started on the second floor of the complex, according to the Middletown Public Information Officer Shelby Quinlivin.
Ben Hope lives in the apartment. He tells FOX19 NOW the fire was coming from his apartment window.
He says he just walked out of the building when the fire erupted.
Hope says he ran back into the building to alert his neighbors.
“I went and got my next-door neighbor and him. If I hadn’t run back in there, they all would have been dead,” said Hope.
The fire department called in mutual aid from surrounding areas to help contain the flames.
The residents said that they lost just about everything, walking out with just the clothes on their backs.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the tenant who lives where the fire started said that he has made several complaints about the wiring in his apartment.
In the meantime, the residents cannot go back into their homes.
Red Cross was called to provide help.
