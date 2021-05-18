Month of May sees uptick in gun violence across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - An uptick in recent shootings in Cincinnati has community members and police working to combat the dangerous trend in the community.
In the month of May, there have been more than 30 shootings in the last 18 days. It’s the highest number of shootings reported across Cincinnati in 2021.
Community activists like Mitch Morris and Ennis Tate go into neighborhoods where there have been recent spikes in gun activity to connect youth and residents with resources that help build safe and empowered neighborhoods.
“We go up there and talk and see what people are thinking about and what’s going on. Has there been a shooting in that area? How do we prevent that? If it has then we provide intervention. It’s strategic, it’s tactical,” Morris said.
Tate says they use data to determine which neighborhoods they visit.
He says an uptick in violence in the city isn’t just because of warmer weather or the continued effects of the pandemic.
“Part of the main source is dealing with the root cause of frustration and anger. People are feeling the pressure and anxiety to survive,” Tate said.
Col. Mike John with the Cincinnati Police Department acknowledges troubling gun violence is happening.
“It’s not unprecedented, but it’s definitely unusual,” he said.
John says the department is actively working to deter violence and they’ve noticed a link between recovering firearms and a reduction in shootings.
“We saw that toward the end of last year. In the last four or five months of 2020, we had a significant increase in the number of guns we took off the streets. And we equally saw a decrease in the number of people being shot,” he said.
In the last five months, John said they’ve removed 665 guns from the streets.
He hopes that with more guns recovered, neighbors speaking up, and alliances with community activists, it will help deter gun violence in the days and months ahead.
Morris and Tate are hosting a community conversation on June 5 to come up with ways to reduce violence and improve opportunities in neighborhoods.
If you’re interested in joining, it will be held at 3 p.m. at the intersection Ross and Warsaw Avenue.
