Mother of 16-year-old gunned down in 2018 working to create permanent memorial

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - The mother of a 16-year-old murdered in Fairfield Township in 2018 is now working to create a permanent memorial in her daughter’s honor.
Sydney Garcia-Tovar was shot and killed during a confrontation outside of an apartment complex, according to Fairfield Township Police.
Detectives said she was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target.
Last month, police announced they are charging Markeylnd Townsend, 22, with murder and felonious assault in connection with Sydney’s case. Townsend is currently serving time in prison on unrelated robbery charges.
“I want him and everybody else to know that I’m going to be there for this process,” Stephanie Garcia-Tovar, Sydney’s mother said. “I haven’t given up on Sydney, and I won’t do it now.”
Stephanie wants to create a permanent memorial for Sydney at Smalley Park in Hamilton, a place she visited often while growing up. Stephanie is hoping to pull together at least $900 for it through a GoFundMe. (Search “Memorial Bench for Sydney Garcia-Tovar” on GoFundMe to donate.)
She hopes to see the bench installed by this summer.
“Sydney’s been playing in this park since she was four years old,” Stephanie said. “I would be so happy that something’s here for her since this was her park.”
Stephanie says she has never stopped fighting for justice, offering reward money in the past, and using social media to spread the word about her daughter’s case. She said she will not be letting up now.
“I’m just glad that we’re on the road to justice,” Stephanie said.
Townsend will be in a Butler County courtroom at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for his arraignment.
