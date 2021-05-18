New Cincinnati fire chief is 25-year department veteran

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A veteran member of the Cincinnati Fire Department with more than 25 years experience will be the fire chief when the current one retires this summer.
Assistant Chief Michael A. Washington, Sr. was recently selected to be the incoming chief when Chief Roy Winston retires July 24, after 33 years with the city.
Washington will become the 18th leader of the department since it was organized in 1853 as the first fully paid professional fire department in the country.
“Assistant Chief Washington brings not only decades of experience and expertise in all aspects of fire and emergency services, but also possesses the necessary management and organizational skills to effectively lead the organization into the future,” City Manager Paula Boggs Muething wrote in a memo to City Council and Mayor John Cranley.
He began his career with CFD in 1991 as an emergency medical tech (EMT).
Washington advanced to firefighter paramedic, fire apparatus operator, fire investigator, lieutenant, captain, public information officer, district fire chief and currently serves as assistant fire chief of fire prevention/community risk reduction division.
His other career achievements include:
- Upgraded efficiency and safety through implementation of a wireless electronic mobile water main mapping program of all City fire companies
- Oversaw implementation and upgrade of programs to increase efficiency and reduce community risk to fire fatalities
- Assisted in the creation and operationalization of the Cincinnati Public Safety Academy with the goal of creating opportunities for, and inspiring students in, underserved communities to consider career options in the CFD
- Trained over 100 fire recruits, comprised of the most diverse group in recent history
- Assisted with implementing the Employee Resource Group, which addresses fair and impartial treatment of women in the fire service 2
- Successfully applying for numerous grants to provide additional funding for programs benefitting not firefighters and the community
Washington attended the University of Cincinnati, receiving an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Fire Science Technology in 2005, and a B.S. in Fire Safety and Technology in 2008.
Additional academic credentials include successful completion of the Los Angeles Fire Department Leadership Academy in 2016 and the National Fire Academy Executive Fire Officer Program in 2017.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.