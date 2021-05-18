New non-profit working to solve food insecurity in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Last Mile Food Rescue on Cincinnati’s northside with working to connect donors with local nonprofits those people who are facing food insecurity.
In just 6 months, the start-up food rescue has saved 500,000 pounds of food, distributing it to those who need it most.
According to Last Mile Food Rescue, one in five people in Cincinnati struggle with food insecurity which is higher than the national average of one in sis.
“Our focus is perishable food this is of high nutritional value and that is what is so important about these food rescues,” Olivia Cook with Last Mile Rescue said. “If you think about the frozen meat in the Kroger section or baskets of fresh produce coming from Castellini distribution or gallons of milk coming from UDF, that is the food we are rescuing. Good, fresh and healthy food.”
Last Mile Food Rescue is always looking for volunteers, so if you’re interested in helping out, you can download the app Food Rescue Hero or visit lastmilefood.org.
