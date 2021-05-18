New park in Cincinnati provides outdoor recreation, cleaner water

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new park in South Fairmount is officially open after more than a decade in the making and costing over $100 million.
“We’re hoping that this is a new destination in Cincinnati that no one knew about,” says Metropolitan Sewer District Director Diana Christy.
The Lick Run Greenway is open and operational. It is a new park with green space, bridges, a splash pad and basketball courts - but it’s also a way to control flooding and sewage backups.
“It’s also community-oriented,” says Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas, “It provides green space and recreation opportunities for South Fairmount. It’s also cost-effective.”
The idea is to keep combined sewer flow separate, meaning storm water will now flow through the stream to a pond at the end of the greenway. Then it will flow to Mill Creek and ultimately the Ohio River.
The sewage will remain in an existing sewer underground that flows to the Mill Creek Plant. In the past, the storm water and sewage water was combined.
This is the first daylighted stream to control sewer overflows in the country. That means restoring an underground stream that hasn’t been used for quite some time.
The mile-long stream will help control storm water from the entire Lick Run Watershed for a total of 2,900 acres all draining into this park.
