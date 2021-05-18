New Richmond Schools traveling lunch bus to provide students with meals

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (FOX19) - The New Richmond Exempted Village School District’s new ‘Traveling Lions Lunch Bus’ made its debut and is the first bus of its kind for a Clermont County public school district.
This summer, the bus will play an integral part in connecting district students with nutritious breakfasts and lunches.
According to the district, roughly 40 percent of their students qualify for the federal free and reduced lunch program and would likely experience food insecurity during the summer months without access to free, healthy meals.
Student Services Director John Frye said not only will the district be able to deliver prepackaged nutritious meals, but food service staff will also be able to assemble and serve meals from the lunch bus.
“We’ve arrived at this moment thanks to the support of many individuals,” he said in a news release. “Over two years ago, the Board of Education designated a retired school bus for the unique second act as the Traveling Lions Lunch Bus.”
A $10,000 grant from Connect Clermont was used to support the conversion of the bus and enabled the district to buy the needed equipment including a handwashing station.
