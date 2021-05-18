Ohio approves 3 exisiting conditions for medical marijuana

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you suffer from arthritis, chronic migraines or complex regional pain syndrome, the State Medical Board of Ohio says you can qualify for a medical marijuana card.
The owner of Ohio Green Relief, Zach Reffitt, says patients call him all the time telling him how medical marijuana has helped with their condition.
He says even more will be helped with the three additional conditions qualifying patients for a card.
Shawnda Houp says she was in a car wreck about 10 years ago that left her in severe chronic pain and medications left her unable to function.
She says she’s had a medical marijuana card for about two years now.
“My mobility and just being able to function because I do have 80 percent arthritis through my body. It helps me get through everything, especially my workouts because I love to workout, and keep stretching through this journey so I can fight through the pain,” Houp said.
The State Medical Board of Ohio says a person who shows proof of having one of the qualifying conditions can be eligible for medical marijuana.
“I think it’s wonderful because of arthritis and migraines. I get many many calls ‘can those be covered under the chronic pain or intractable chronic pain condition’, which they do qualify and it will be good that it will be specified to the patients out there that these are covered,” Reffitt said.
The State Medical Board of Ohio says if you’re interested in getting a medical marijuana car you must obtain a physician recommendation under the qualifying conditions and register with the state.
Under Ohio law, the other qualifying medical conditions include all of the following: AIDS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, cachexia, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy or another seizure disorder, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, pain that is either chronic and severe or intractable, Parkinson’s disease, positive status for HIV, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord disease or injury, Tourette syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and ulcerative colitis.
