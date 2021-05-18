Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Ohio ending extra unemployment benefits program in June, DeWine says

By Jared Goffinet
Updated: May. 18, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Great Health Divide) - Ohio will stop its participation in the $300 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program on June 26, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

The governor said the assistance was always meant to be temporary.

“When the program was put in place, it was a lifeline for many Americans at a time when the only weapon we had in fighting the virus was through social distancing, masking, and sanitization,” said Gov. DeWine. “This is no longer the case as we now have an abundant supply of vaccines.”

This news might be a relief to leaders at Ohio’s unemployment office who needed to bring in the private sector leaders to help stop widespread fraud in the PUA program.

Fraud has plagued Ohio’s unemployment office during the pandemic, but it has gotten better.

FOX19 NOW Investigates revealed that there were roughly 44,000 fraudulent claims filed to the traditional unemployment program the week of February 11. The week of March 25 the number dropped to 7,900 fraudulent claims filed.

That number dropped to 950 fraudulent claims filed in the week of April 19.

The federal program is separate from the state’s unemployment insurance program, which will continue on as normal.

On Wednesday, the governor announced Ohio is giving out five separate million-dollar prizes to vaccinated adults in the state.

Ohio’s ‘golden tickets:’ Everything we know about the $1 million vaccine sweepstakes

In the same address, he said Ohio’s health orders will be removed effective June 2.

Gov. DeWine announces Ohio health orders will end June 2

Great Health Divide is an initiative addressing health disparities in the Mississippi Delta and Appalachia funded in part by the Google News Initiative.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kings Island releases first-person POV video of Orion
Did seats really fly off Orion at Kings Island? Officials respond
"Enforcement is not the only answer to reducing violent crime facing our communities," Acting...
16 arrested, charged with federal gun crimes in Cincinnati
Christy Adams
Woman accused of stealing $500K from Delhi pediatrics practice while working there
A 21-year-old man was shot to death in Avondale late Wednesday, Cincinnati police say.
21-year-old man shot to death in Avondale
File Image
Hamilton County woman joins Ohio suit over $300/week unemployment benefits