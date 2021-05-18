‘Party on the Purple’ moved for two weeks due to bridge closure

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Due to the closure of the Purple People Bridge, the ‘Party on the Purple’ will be held at Newport’s Festival Park for at least two weeks.
According to the Newport Southgate Bridge Company, the event will take place over the next two weeks in the riverfront area between the Purple People and Taylor Southgate bridges.
Organizers say the ‘Party Under the Purple’ will take place 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, and again on Wednesday, May 26.
One week ago, the Purple People Bridge was closed after a large stone from the northern pier fell into the Ohio River.
NSBC officials say two structural engineering firms have reviewed the bridge, and they are awaiting the firms’ engineering reports, which are expected to be delivered next week.
Through an abundance of caution and safety, the company says, the bridge will remain closed. They say they ask for the public’s patience and understanding as they work to reopen the bridge as quickly as possible.
It’s the latest full or partial bridge closure to affect Cincinnatians looking to cross the river.
The historic Roebling Bridge is closed for a restoration project.
Meanwhile, the Brent Spence Bridge, which has had its share of issues over the last 12 months, was down to one lane for several hours last week for construction.
