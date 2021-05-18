Police searching for multiple suspects involved in Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting in Middletown Monday night.
According to Middletown police, officers found a person shot in the chest in the 1300 block on Young St. a little before 10 p.m.
Police say they are looking for multiple individuals armed with guns that fled the scene in a white vehicle.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Middletown police at 513-425-7700 or Detective McDonald at 513-425-7745.
