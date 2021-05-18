Police: 2 shot in West End drive-by

Two men are recovering after they were shot in a drive-by in the West End Monday night, Cincinnati police say.
By FOX19 Digital Staff | May 18, 2021

It happened on Genessee Street near Ezzard Charles Drive and John Street around 11:30 p.m.

Two men in their 30s were shot in the leg.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

A dark sedan with right side damage and temporary plates was seen leaving the area.

