Police swarm Hamilton home after swatting call made to 911

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - A swatting call in Butler County resulted in a woman’s home being surrounded by SWAT and police on Monday.
Stacy Saylor said her son’s gaming account was hacked, and her family was the victim of a swatting call. Swatting is “the action of making a false report of a serious emergency so that a SWAT team will go to a person’s home,” according to Cambridge Dictionary.
The person who hacked Saylor’s son’s account called 911 claiming to have murdered her, she told FOX19 NOW.
As it turned out, Saylor was alive the entire time, but the 911 dispatcher had no way of knowing.
The 911 caller told dispatchers he was at the home and threatened to kill again if officers showed up.
“I had heard bullhorns. I looked out the window and saw police with automatic weapons all around my house,” Saylor explained. “By the time I got to the front door, everybody in my house was outside in handcuffs. I had no idea what was going on.”
The person who called 911 is a teenager from the West Coast, Saylor said.
She claims the teen hacked her son’s gaming account and called their home before this all started on Monday. At the time, Saylor said they hung up on the kids and didn’t think much of it.
Saylor said she is glad everyone is safe and thanked the Hamilton police for the way they handled what was a potentially dangerous situation.
Police said they are still investigating.
In 2018, a Cincinnati-area resident was among three people indicted in a fatal swatting case in Kansas.
Casey Viner, 18, of College Hill, was charged with wire fraud, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
Court documents say Viner became upset while playing a video game online in December 2017 before contacting another defendant and asking him to “swat” another gamer.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.