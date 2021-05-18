Registered sex offender arrested in attempt to meet teen for sex, sheriff’s office says

Kevin Winterman, 34, is charged with importuning and disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. (Source: Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jared Goffinet | May 18, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT - Updated May 18 at 4:29 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A registered sex offender was arrested Tuesday after trying to meet up with someone who he thought was a teenage girl.

Kevin Winterman, 34, began talking online with someone acting as a 13-years-old girl, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It turned out the person Winterman was talking with was an undercover detective.

Winterman, who is a registered sex offender, sent nude photos of himself and agreed to meet for sex with the perceived teen, the sheriff’s office said.

The 34-year-old was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Justice Center.

Winterman is charged with importuning and disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile, according to the sheriff’s office.

Winterman’s internet activities are still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations section at 513-946-8338.

