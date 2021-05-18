Suspects cash in stolen checks to steal thousands from victim

AMBERLEY, Ohio (FOX19) - A woman police say used stolen checks to steal thousands of dollars might not be doing the crimes alone.
The investigation started with a reported theft at French Park.
A woman called 911 to report her purse was stolen from her vehicle, according to Amberley Village police.
The suspect did not wait long to cash in on the theft. The victim, who reported the theft, got a call from her bank the next day.
“The victim was notified by one of their banks the next day, stating that someone had cashed five checks totaling $10,000 in a period of 90 minutes in Northern Kentucky,” explained Detective James Drake with Amberley Village police.
This was a huge red flag for police.
Drake said this was not the first time the department has seen this happen.
“We’ve had a couple of these, as many departments have, where I guess they call it the ‘Felony Lane Gang’ where a subject or subjects they break into multiple vehicles and then they use a book of checks from one victim and the ID of another, then find someone who looks very similar to the ID, they’ll send them to the drive-thru at a bank,” said Drake.
Police think the suspect, in this case, was a woman who was driving a black Nissan Altima. The plates on the car might have been stolen from another vehicle in Fort Mitchell a few days before, police said.
It is unclear if this woman also broke into the vehicle at French Park in Amberley Village, so police say others could be involved.
So, Detective James said he wants this to serve as a reminder to always lock your doors and if you have to leave anything in your vehicle, make sure it is hidden.
This is an active investigation, and police ask for anyone who might have any information to call them at 513-531-2040.
The victim told FOX19 NOW they did not want to be interviewed due to safety reasons.
