Take your best shot: Ohio Vax-A-Million sweepstakes opens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Ohioans who get the COVID-19 vaccine can take their best shot to win $1 million or receive a college scholarship.
The state’s Vax-A-Million sweepstakes website is up and phones lines will open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Those who have received at least the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine must opt-in by registering on ohiovaxamillion.com or by calling 833-4-ASK-ODH.
In addition to the Vax-a-Million drawing, Ohioans between the ages of 12 to 17 who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can enter to win one of five four-year full-ride scholarships.
It will include room and board, tuition and books, to any Ohio state college or university.
The Ohio Department of Health is using federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to pay for the Vax-a-Million program
Last week, Gov. Mike DeWine said every adult in Ohio over the age of 18 is eligible to win one of five $1 million prizes.
Once you have opted-in, you don’t have to do it again.
Here’s the eligibility requirements for the vaccine sweepstakes:
- You must be at least 12 years old
- Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.
- Cannot be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.
- Must not be an employee or officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.
- Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, prior to the drawing date.
One drawing will be held every Wednesday starting May 26. The winner will be announced at 7:30 p.m.
Officials will seek permission to call the winner’s medical provider to confirm the vaccination.
They will also ask to see the vaccination card as proof.
If the winner is not vaccinated, officials will move on to the second name and, if needed, the third.
The winner will be responsible for the taxes and will not be able to remain anonymous.
Complete official rules below:
