They’re here! Share pictures of cicadas emerging in your neighborhood

Do you remember the spring and summer of 2004? If so, you probably remember hearing a loud sound in your backyard courtesy of cicadas.
Now, 17 years later, the periodical cicadas known as Brood X are back.
You can expect these bugs to fly around aimlessly because of their size. That means they could hit your car, pet, and you. But remember, they do not bite or sting.
The cicadas will last for six weeks before beginning to die off. But don’t worry, not only will we see their offspring in 17 years, there is another brood coming in 2025.
