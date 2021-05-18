West Chester burglary suspect arrested after attempted ‘island’ escape

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (FOX19) - The West Chester Police Department arrested a suspect for breaking and entering and felonious assault after he made an “island” escape attempt.
Police said Zachary Ballard was confronted by staff at the Landings Apartment complex where he assaulted an individual with a hammer.
The uninjured victim was able to get away, they said.
According to spokeswoman Barb Wilson, Ballard then fled on foot into a retention pond, swimming to a marshy island.
Officers were able to spread out on the island to force the suspect to one end where he was taken into custody.
Ballard was transported to shore where he was treated for minor injuries and taken to jail, Wilson said.
Police are asking anyone who may live near apartment complexes off Smith Road, Beckett Road or Hutzelman Way and believe they have been a victim of theft from May 1 to May 18 to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.