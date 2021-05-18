Woman accused of stabbing 3-year-old found incompetent to stand trial

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The woman who is accused of stabbing a 3-year-old boy was found incompetent to stand trial.
According to court documents, Xiaoyan Zhu used a ceramic knife to stab the boy as he walked with his older sibling to a bus stop in the Charleston Park subdivision in Deerfield Township on March 4.
The 3-year-old was stabbed nine times in the back of his jacket, with three of the strikes breaking his skin, according to prosecutors.
Zhu’s defense team has called for the need for psychiatric care.
Judge Donald Oda ordered Zhu to undergo treatment.
He also ordered a review hearing in 120 days.
