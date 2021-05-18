Indiana woman finds giant morel mushrooms

LAUREL, Ind. (FOX19) - Morel mushrooms have a notoriously short time period to find. But luckily for one Indiana woman, she stumbled upon this one at just the right time.
Maranda Shoemaker found a morel that measured about 12 inches in her shed in Laurel.
“First I thought it was a giant toad or something because it was just so big. And when I realized what it was, I just about fainted. I have never seen a mushroom that big before,” she said.
Shoemaker says she knew where there was one, there were probably more. So, she walked around her shed and found two more and one was a double.
“The gentleman who lived here before dumped his mushroom water out in between the sheds,” she said.
What did she do with them? She cleaned them up and took them over to her parents where they had a nice dinner.
“They are so flavorful, there good and people pay good money for them if you find them in the woods. They are like steak a really good steak,” Shoemaker said.
