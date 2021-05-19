Boy Scout takes on task to protect pedestrians in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - A Boy Scout took matters into his own hands to help protect pedestrians in Erlanger.
Five intersections in the city are now equipped with reflective flags that people can carry when crossing a road.
Conor White made his idea of crossing flags a reality.
White knows just how scary it can be when someone gets hit by a car.
“I have had friends who have been hit by cars,” White said.
So, he went straight to the Erlanger City Council with his idea to put these flags at several intersections.
The City Council was in full support.
His project was approved on the spot.
When planning the project, he talked to the public works department to help determine which intersections would be picked.
“These were the busiest intersections, or that these were maybe the most at-risk hazardous locations,” White explained.
The Erlanger Police Department could not provide pedestrian accident statistics Wednesday but did say they have seen pedestrian-involved accidents at the intersections the flags are at.
White said he wants others to follow the playbook he followed to bring these same flags to their neighborhoods.
