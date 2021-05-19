Contests
Stark County Grand Jury indicts parents accused of murdering their 18-month-old son

Mary Guarendi-Walker, Kevin Walker (Source: Stark County Jail)
Mary Guarendi-Walker, Kevin Walker (Source: Stark County Jail)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Canton mom and dad have been indicted on the charges of murder and endangering children in connection with the beating death of their 18-month-old son.

Kevin Walker, 29, and Mary Guarendi-Walker, 24, have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Guarendi-Walker is being held on a $2 million bond and Walker is is being held on a $1 million bond at the Stark County Jail.

Canton police said Kevin Walker Jr. was beaten with furniture inside their home in the 1900 block of Maple Ave. N.E. on May 17.

Kevin Walker Jr.
Kevin Walker Jr.

Officers responded to the area just before 5 p.m. after several people called 911 saying Guarendi-Walker was naked outside.

According to officers, Guarendi-Walker told them her son had been murdered inside the house.

Officers found the little boy unconscious under several large pieces of furniture.

EMS immediately transported him to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both Walker and Guarendi-Walker will be arraigned on July 16.

