Canton parents plead not guilty to beating their toddler to death with furniture

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton mom and dad charged with murder in connection with the beating death of their 18-month-old son appeared in Canton Municipal Court Tuesday morning.
Kevin Walker, 29, and Mary Guarendi-Walker, 24, pleaded not guilty.
The judge set bond at $2 million for Guarendi-Walker and $1 million for Walker.
Canton police said Kevin Walker Jr. was beaten with furniture inside their home in the 1900 block of Maple Ave. N.E. on May 17.
Officers responded to the area just before 5 p.m. after several people called 911 saying Guarendi-Walker was naked outside.
According to officers, Guarendi-Walker told them her son had been murdered inside the house.
Officers found the little boy unconscious under several large pieces of furniture.
EMS immediately transported him to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Both Walker and Guarendi-Walker remain locked up at the Stark County Jail.
