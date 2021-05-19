Cincinnati Chamber handing out $100k to new, minority and women-owned businesses

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Chamber Foundation is launching a $100,000 grant program to support women, minority, and LGBTQ-owned small businesses around the city.
Thanks to a grant from The Johnson Foundation, the program will be able to support small businesses in downtown, Over-the-Rhine, and Pendleton neighborhoods.
The program will support the revitalization of currently vacant retail storefronts in the center-city, the creation of new jobs, and the growth of minority and women-owned businesses.
“We are thrilled to partner with the Johnson Foundation on this critically important effort to empower and bolster new businesses in the downtown district,” says president and CEO of the Cincinnati Chamber, Jill Meyer.
“Women, minority, and LGBTQ owners need to feel our support, and the economic opportunity they bring to our community is key to driving a more inclusive economy,” said Meyer.
Soul Secrets catering service was the first business to receive an award through the grant program. Soul Secrets owner, Candace Holloway, is set to open her storefront this summer in OTR.
“We are so pleased to partner with the Cincinnati Chamber Foundation to develop this initiative,” says CEO of The Johnson Foundation Amy Goodwin.
The Cincinnati Chamber and the Johnson Foundation will have a selection committee that reviews all applications to determine eligibility and size of grant.
“We are hopeful that this program will help to reignite economic activity in our urban core by serving and supporting a diverse group of up-and-coming entrepreneurs,” said Goodwin.
Grants in the amount of $5,000 and $10,000 will be available based on the size and scope of the new business.
Targeted businesses are retail, restaurant, and customer-facing industries that add to the vibrancy of our neighborhoods.
Grants are available to women, minority, or LGBTQ-owned businesses that open within 90 days of receiving the grant award and are not currently open.
Businesses must be located in the neighborhoods of the Central Business District, Over-the-Rhine, or Pendleton.
Application details:
- Applicants will be asked to provide documentation describing their needs and business plans.
- One letter of reference is required from the building owner/leasing agent of the property where the business will be located. If the building is owner-occupied, a letter of reference from a financial partner will be accepted.
- Qualifying businesses must have already signed a lease with a landlord prior to acceptance of the grant. The length of the lease term should be disclosed as part of the application.
- Grants will be awarded on a rolling basis, and the committee will meet monthly to make awards.
- Grant applications will be hosted on the Cincinnati Chamber’s website.
For more information on grant eligibility and how to apply, go to www.cincinnatichamber.com/foundation-grant
