Covington Police awarded K9 grant from Roethlisberger’s foundation

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation at The Giving Back Fund awarded the Covington Police Department a grant to replace a K9 who passed away.
The money will be used to train new K9 Duke, who replaces K9 Ernie, who retired last fall and died in January.
K9 Ernie started working for the department in June 2012.
In 2015, Ernie was shot twice after a man wanted for attempted murder exchanged gunfire with our officers. Ernie recovered and was able to return to work.
The shooting resulted in a Kentucky law being amended in 2017, to make assaulting a police dog a felony charge and became known as “Ernie’s Law.”
According to Police Chief Robert Nader, shortly after submitting their proposal to BFR for Ernie to enjoy his retirement, he was diagnosed with cancer and laid to rest on Jan. 29, 2021.
Nader said this week they were notified they were selected to be awarded $10,000.
The funding will help pay for Duke’s training, kenneling, food, veterinarian visits, and also help the Covington Police Department’s other two K9 partners, Holly and Zino, for 2021.
“I would like to thank Big Ben for his continued support of the four-legged police officers across our nation and for the support of the Covington Police Department K-9 Unit in its 52nd year of service,” Nader said.
The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation, founded by the former Miami University Redhawk, seeks to support police and fire departments throughout the U.S. with a particular emphasis on support for K-9 units and service dogs.
The foundation has distributed more than $2.3 million since 2007.
