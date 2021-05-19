CPD officers save woman’s life after Fentanyl overdose

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The readiness and preparedness of two Cincinnati police officers helped save a woman’s life after she overdosed.
In a video shared by the Cincinnati Police Department, two officers, Timothy Pappas and Alexander McCoy, responded to a call from a concerned family.
A mother and sister told the officers their loved one didn’t show up for her father’s birthday party earlier that day
The family became more worried when they saw the woman’s cell phone inside the apartment.
Officers Pappas and McCoy got into the apartment and found the woman.
She was unresponsive, cold to the touch, and turning blue, the video explains.
The woman had overdosed on what she thought was cocaine, but it was Fentanyl.
The two officers each carry Narcan they bought on their own, so they administered several doses to the woman, saving her life.
The woman regained consciousness.
Paramedics arrived and administered more doses of Narcan. The woman was then taken to the hospital.
According to the video, the family has stayed in touch with Officer Pappas and Officer McCoy since saving the woman’s life.
WARNING: The video might be difficult for some to watch.
CPD officers are no longer supplied Narcan, so these two officers having their own supply was vital.
CPD stopped officer did not have to carry Narcan as after the summer of 2020, the department said in a statement to FOX19 NOW.
There are two reasons why the department chose to no longer equip officers with Narcan:
- Narcan has an expiration date and the expiration of CPD’s supply of Narcan coincided with the global pandemic
- The Cincinnati Fire Department and its medics are equipped with Narcan and they are the first people to be dispatched to overdose calls
CPD said many officers choose to carry their own Narcan supply in case they come to a situation where it’s needed, the statement read.
CPD added that the decision to equip officers Narcan can always be revisited in the future.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.