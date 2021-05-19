Fairfield HS seniors continue tradition despite COVID restrictions

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Students at Fairfield High School say COVID-19 restrictions won’t stop the class of 2021 from continuing an annual tradition.
Each year leading up to graduation, the seniors walk through the hallways of their elementary school, wearing their cap and gown.
They stop and say hello to former teachers and get a chance to take a trip down memory lane.
Elementary school students also make signs to cheer on all the seniors and their accomplishments.
“We are in the business of touching lives,” says North Elementary Principal Denise Hayes. “In elementary school, teaching is a work of heart; whenever we can see the fruits of our labor, we cherish that.”
Instead of walking the halls on Wednesday, seniors will parade, drive-by style, through school parking lots.
Students who did not attend elementary school in the Fairfield City School District will visit Compass Elementary, the newest elementary school, which opened in 2017.
“It’s neat for kids who have been in Fairfield City Schools for 13 years to really come full, to see where it all began,” says Fairfield High School Principal Bill Rice. “It’s also neat for the little kiddos to see and have no idea how fast it’s going to come.”
Graduation is set for Saturday, May 29th. There will be two in-person ceremonies at the Cintas Center.
