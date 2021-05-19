Hamilton Co. officials propose using stimulus funds to move Cincinnati Police gun range

EVENDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - Residents who live near the Cincinnati Police Department’s gun range in Evendale may get some relief from hearing the gunfire.
Hamilton County officials have proposed using $5 million in stimulus funds to help move the range.
The gun range has been located at its current site for more than 70 years. Some neighbors say its relocation is long past due.
“I think it’s long overdue, but now that the ball is rolling, I want to keep the momentum moving forward. It’s a huge step - I’m very happy to hear that,” William Farley of Lincoln Heights said.
The gun range is used around 300 days per year and provides nearly 50,000 hours of training for officers annually. It’s also used for police canine training.
“It has a horrible effect on kids. We have videos of kids being scared to go outside and play and also doing homework, being able to concentrate, all of those things you can’t do if you’re hearing gunshots,” Celeste Treece with The Heights Movement said.
Hamilton County leaders are hoping to help bring that to an end with the help of the stimulus funds.
“In terms of moving the Cincinnati Police gun range from its current location in Evendale to another location in the county where we can remove the negative impacts that it may have on surrounding areas like Lincoln Heights,” County Administrator Jeff Aluotto said.
William Farley grew up in Lincoln Heights and now has four children. He says the pandemic has made him even more aware of the gunshots.
“Trying to do a Zoom with that going on is a little different. Just having them home all day is a little different. It’s one thing if they went to school or I was going to work - you don’t hear it as much. But when you’re here all day and you’re harind it four, five times a day for multiple minutes at a time is a little ridiculous,” he said.
The Heights Movement, a group dedicated to improving the lives of people who live in the community, will hold a town hall on June 3 at 6 p.m. to discuss the gun range and its effects on the area.
