Fatal accident closes I-71N between Kenwood & Montgomery

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Deputies are on the scene of a fatal accident on I-71 northbound between Kenwood and Montgomery.
I-71 North is currently closed and all traffic is being diverted onto Kenwood Road. Traffic is backed up to the Norwood Lateral.
Dispatchers say the crash involves a truck.
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, initial reports show the vehicle overturned and came to rest. They said the occupant was trapped inside and the vehicle caught fire.
Sycamore Township Fire and several other agencies responded to the crash.
The interstate is expected to be closed throughout the evening, according to OHGO.
