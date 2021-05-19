Jonas Brothers making stop in Cincinnati on 2021 tour

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Jonas Brothers are making a stop in Cincinnati on their 2021 ‘Remember This’ tour.
According to tour officials, the trio will play Riverbend Music Center Sept 21 with country music star Kelsea Ballerini.
Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 27 at Ticketmaster.com and Riverbend.org.
“We couldn’t be more excited to officially announce we are going on tour THIS summer and bringing our friend Kelsea Ballerini! If this past year has taught us anything, it’s that we need to remember the important moments in our lives. We hope these shows will be special moments for our fans, our friends and our families and we can’t wait to see all their faces soon!!” said the Jonas Brothers.
Representatives say they will be debuting a new single, “Remember This,” for the 2021 Olympics on the first night of the U.S. Track & Field Trials.
They say after their last tour, ‘Happiness Begins’, that they’re guaranteeing happiness is back in 2021.
