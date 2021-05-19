Loveland man pleads not guilty in hazing death of BGSU student

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (FOX19) - A 21-year-old from Loveland pleaded not guilty on Wednesday during a court appearance for charges in connection with a hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student.
Aaron Lehane, of Loveland, is charged with tampering with evidence, hazing, failure to comply with underage alcohol laws, and obstructing official business, the Wood County Prosecutor announced in April.
Lehane is one of seven former Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity members facing charges in connection with the death of BGSU student Stone Foltz.
Lehane was not a BGSU student at the time of the alleged crimes on March 7.
He was released on his own recognizance and cannot drink alcohol or be on campus property.
Lehane is also a roommate of another man accused, but that will have to change.
A Wood County judge said the defendants could not have contact with one another, so one of the two will have to move.
Lehane is due in court again on July 22.
Foltz died on March 7 after prosecutors said he was told to drink an entire bottle of liquor at a fraternity initiation ritual.
His BAC was nearly five times the legal limit, according to a family attorney.
Pi Kappa Alpha is now suspended.
