Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash
A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a Clermont County crash Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | May 19, 2021 at 3:49 AM EDT - Updated May 19 at 3:50 AM

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a Clermont County crash Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say their preliminary investigation Ricky L. Fulton Jr. of Amelia was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle southeast on Ohio 276 that struck a northwest 2011 Ford F550 tow truck as it turned left onto Bauer Road just after 9:30 p.m.

Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene by Central Joint EMS.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Troopers say alcohol and/or drug impairment is not suspected to be a factor.

a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.