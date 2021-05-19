Motorcyclist killed in Clermont County crash

BATAVIA TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 23-year-old motorcyclist is dead in a Clermont County crash Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers say their preliminary investigation Ricky L. Fulton Jr. of Amelia was driving a 2017 Harley Davidson Road King motorcycle southeast on Ohio 276 that struck a northwest 2011 Ford F550 tow truck as it turned left onto Bauer Road just after 9:30 p.m.
Fulton was pronounced dead at the scene by Central Joint EMS.
He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol.
The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Troopers say alcohol and/or drug impairment is not suspected to be a factor.
